Japan's MOL Completes Biofuel Trial on Large Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was supplied by Euglena. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has completed a test of biofuel bunkers on board a large ferry.

The company has tested biomass-based renewable diesel on board the ferry Sunflower Shiretoko at the Port of Oarai, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The fuel was supplied by Euglena.

"The renewable diesel fuel used for the sea trial is made from biomass, and can be used without changing the specifications of conventional diesel-powered marine engines," the company said in the statement.

"It complies with SOx regulations because, unlike the heavy fuel oil in general use today, it contains no sulfur, a major component of air pollution from internal combustion engines.

"In addition, this biofuel emits CO2 at the combustion stage, but the biomass feedstock absorbs CO2 by photosynthesis in the growth process, so it is expected to achieve a carbon neutral state -- essentially net zero CO2 emissions when it is used."