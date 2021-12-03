Verifavia Launches Real-Time Carbon Intensity Tracking for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A range of new digital services is now on offer for shipping firms seeking to track and reduce their emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Emissions tracking company Verifavia Shipping has launched a service tracking ships' carbon intensity in real time.

The company's new dashboard for ships over 5,000 mt in gross tonnage shows a current and predicted carbon intensity indicator, Verifavia said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The indicator will be based on reports to the IMO's fuel oil data collection system.

The IMO has targeted a 40% reduction in shipping's carbon intensity from 2008's levels by 2030.

"Launching shipping's first real-time CII Dashboard ensures the industry has access to a simple, reliable, digital solution to meeting the latest emissions regulation," Julien Dufour, CEO of Verifavia Shipping, said in the statement.

"Using transparent data, the dashboard can predict the emissions of specific voyages, helping shipowners to plan ahead and simulate future situations, and understand where vessels do not comply and what can be done to meet compliance.

"It makes reporting clear and simple, as well as providing transparent data for charterers."