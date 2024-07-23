Trafigura Completes Acquisition of High Heat Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has a pool of 14 tankers of 15,000-37,000 DWT in size. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global commodity trading firm Trafigura has completed its acquisition of joint venture High Heat Tankers.

The firm has completed the acquisition of Gearbulk's 50% stake in the tanker company, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

HHT was established in 2018 as a 50-50 joint venture between Gearbulk and Trafigura subsidiary Puma Energy Supply and Trading.

The company has a pool of 14 tankers of 15,000-37,000 DWT in size.

"This decision demonstrates our long term commitment to the specialised high heat tanker segment with the most modern and energy efficient vessels available," Andrea Olivi, global head of wet freight at Trafigura, said in the statement.