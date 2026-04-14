World News
BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Trading Roles Open in London, Athens, Singapore and Dubai
Tuesday April 14, 2026
Synthesis Recruitment is seeking candidates for a series of trading and physical sales roles around the world. Image Credit: Synthesis Recruitment
Sam Forrest, owner of maritime recruitment specialists Synthesis Recruitment Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which the company is seeking candidates.
We currently have a range of opportunities globally in the bunker trading industry.
We have back-to-back bunker trading in London, Athens, Singapore and Dubai. We also have a physical bunker sales role available.
Some of your responsibilities will include the following:
- Maintaining and establishing your portfolio of bunker relationships
- Ensuring you meet both supplier and customer requirements
- Negotiating and closing deals with customers/suppliers
- Openly communicating with other traders to maximise efficient flow of market intelligence
Experience required:
- Minimum six months of bunker trading experience
- Ideally a proven and consistent trading performance
- Strong understanding of the full bunker supply chain, pricing structure, supply-demand and market fundamentals
- Experience in handling claims and dispute resolution confidently and commercially
- Excellent commercial acumen and negotiation skills
- Established industry network
For a confidential discussion about the open roles, contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk.