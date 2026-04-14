BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Trading Roles Open in London, Athens, Singapore and Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 14, 2026

Sam Forrest, owner of maritime recruitment specialists Synthesis Recruitment Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which the company is seeking candidates.

We currently have a range of opportunities globally in the bunker trading industry.

We have back-to-back bunker trading in London, Athens, Singapore and Dubai. We also have a physical bunker sales role available.

Some of your responsibilities will include the following:

  • Maintaining and establishing your portfolio of bunker relationships
  • Ensuring you meet both supplier and customer requirements
  • Negotiating and closing deals with customers/suppliers
  • Openly communicating with other traders to maximise efficient flow of market intelligence

Experience required:

  • Minimum six months of bunker trading experience
  • Ideally a proven and consistent trading performance
  • Strong understanding of the full bunker supply chain, pricing structure, supply-demand and market fundamentals
  • Experience in handling claims and dispute resolution confidently and commercially
  • Excellent commercial acumen and negotiation skills
  • Established industry network

For a confidential discussion about the open roles, contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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