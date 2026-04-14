BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Trading Roles Open in London, Athens, Singapore and Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Synthesis Recruitment is seeking candidates for a series of trading and physical sales roles around the world. Image Credit: Synthesis Recruitment

Sam Forrest, owner of maritime recruitment specialists Synthesis Recruitment Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which the company is seeking candidates.

We currently have a range of opportunities globally in the bunker trading industry.

We have back-to-back bunker trading in London, Athens, Singapore and Dubai. We also have a physical bunker sales role available.

Some of your responsibilities will include the following:

Maintaining and establishing your portfolio of bunker relationships

Ensuring you meet both supplier and customer requirements

Negotiating and closing deals with customers/suppliers

Openly communicating with other traders to maximise efficient flow of market intelligence

Experience required:

Minimum six months of bunker trading experience

of bunker trading experience Ideally a proven and consistent trading performance

Strong understanding of the full bunker supply chain, pricing structure, supply-demand and market fundamentals

Experience in handling claims and dispute resolution confidently and commercially

Excellent commercial acumen and negotiation skills

Established industry network

For a confidential discussion about the open roles, contact sam.forrest@synthesisrecruitment.co.uk.