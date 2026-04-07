FLEX Commodities Appoints Lead Trader – Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mehmet Ali Tartici has joined the firm as of this month. Image Credit: FLEX

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities FZCO has appointed Lead Trader – Turkey in Dubai.

Mehmet Ali Tartici has joined the company as the Lead Trader as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Tartici previously worked at Oilmar DMCC as a senior marine fuels trader from March 2024 to December 2025. He also worked as a bunker trader at Asmira Group in Turkey from July 2021 to February 2024.

“In his new role, Mehmet will lead our Turkey coverage, focusing on strengthening relationships, expanding market presence, and supporting the continued growth of our trading activities in the region,” FLEX Commodities said.

“His expertise and regional insight will be a valuable addition to the team.”

He is FLEX Commodities' seventh hire announcement since the start of this year.

FLEX Commodities was launched in September 2024 by Rakesh Sharma, the former chief operating officer of Oilmar.