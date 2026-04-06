Zhoushan Shipbuilder Orderbook Extends to 2029 on LNG-Fuelled Boxship Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The yard is building dual-fuel ships for MSC Group. File Image / Pixabay

Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard’s Daishan base in Zhejiang province has secured orders stretching through 2029, highlighting strong demand for large container ships.

The yard is building 19,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for the MSC Group, media outlet China Daily reported on Thursday.

These vessels can run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

Three of the ships are already under construction, with the first unit, which started in November last year, set for delivery in April next year.

The company said its full orderbook reflects gains in technology and capacity.

It has worked with the CIMC Offshore Engineering Research Institute on dual-fuel designs, including fuel tank integration and energy systems.

Nine vessels are currently under construction, with local authorities supporting labour, logistics, and safety to keep production on track.