Hapag-Lloyd to Take on Ten Scrubber-Fitted Boxships: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More of Hapag-Lloyd's fleet will soon be running on HSFO again. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Hapag-Lloyd looks set to expand its fleet with ten more scrubber-fitted boxships.

The firm is rumoured to be taking on the 13,100 TEU ships from Greece's Capital Ship Management and Chartworld, the companies which originally ordered the vessels, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in an emailed note on Wednesday.

The ships are due for delivery in 2022 and 2023.

The move will be a major expansion of the German liner's scrubber-fitted tonnage, as well as representing a move away from LNG bunkering. In December the company plumped for gas-powered propulsion for its order of six 23,500+ TEU container ships.

Container shipping represents the largest segment of global bunker demand.