BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 4, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to their highest level in more than four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $536/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since August 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $448.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $6.50/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.54/bl to $67.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $509/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $479/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $1/mt to $508/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4.50/mt to $498/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $67.17/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt fall in bunker prices.

