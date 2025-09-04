BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped for a fourth consecutive session. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to their highest level in more than four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $536/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since August 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $448.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $6.50/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.54/bl to $67.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $509/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $479/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $1/mt to $508/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4.50/mt to $498/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.43/bl from the previous session's close at $67.17/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt fall in bunker prices.