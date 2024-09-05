Bound4Blue Sail Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV has granted its full type approval design certificate to the eSAIL from Bound4Blue. Image Credit: Bound4Blue

A wind-assisted propulsion system from Bound4Blue has won the approval of classification society DNV.

DNV has granted its full type approval design certificate to the eSAIL from Bound4Blue, the wind technology company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The announcement means the wind system can be installed on vessels classed by DNV.

"Wind is an inexhaustible, free, zero carbon energy source, which is receiving increasing attention within the maritime industry," Hasso Hoffmeister, senior principal engineer at DNV Maritime, said in the statement.

"To harness its potential, owners require trusted systems, with validated technical and design compliance, to ensure the highest quality standards.

"DNV, with our world leading expertise is committed to helping our customers innovate and build confidence in these new technologies on a foundation of trust."