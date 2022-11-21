Furetank Tries Out Equinor Biofuel Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel came from Equinor's Mongstad refinery. Image Credit: Furetank

Swedish tanker firm Furetank has carried out a trial of a biofuel bunker blend from energy producer Equinor.

The firm tested a 30% biofuel blend on board the tanker Fure Valo on a round trip between Mongstad and Reykjavik, it said in a statement on its website on Friday. The biofuel came from Equinor's Mongstad refinery.

"Equinor has chosen to perform the test in close cooperation with Furetank, considered to be a test partner with a proactive approach and strong level of commitment towards innovative solutions making the test possible," the shipping firm said in the statement.

"The initial results demonstrate that renewable liquid fuels, blended in combination with refined products, can contribute to considerable emission reductions within commercial shipping."

Shipping firms are increasingly taking on biofuel bunker blends as a drop-in replacement for conventional bunker fuels as a means of cutting GHG emissions in the short term before ordering new ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels.

Singapore saw about 70,000 mt of biofuel blend sales in the first nine months of the year, while Rotterdam saw about 193,000 mt in the third quarter alone.