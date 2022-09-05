Repsol Hires Bunker Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Madrid. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy company Repsol has hired a new bunker trader in Madrid.

Alberto Arranz joined the company as a bunker trader in Madrid last month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Arranz was previously a commercial manager in the tramp department of Noatum Maritime from May 2015 to last month. He had earlier served as a bunker trader for OW Bunker in Madrid from 2013 to 2015.

Repsol supplies bunkers by barge, truck and pipeline at ports across Spain, as well as having physical supply operations in Panama and Peru. The company also supplies VLSFO via local suppliers in Singapore.