Anglo-Eastern's Managed Fleet Logs More Than 70 LNG Bunkering Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says its managed fleet has bunkered close to 200,000 m3 of LNG globally to date. Image Credit: Anglo-Eastern

Ship management company Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet has carried out over 70 LNG bunkering operations worldwide to date.

The company’s managed dual-fuel fleet has bunkered about 200,000 m3 of LNG, including in Asia, Europe and North America, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Anglo-Eastern oversees the technical management of around 750 vessels, including several LNG dual-fuel ships.

“Each operation has been executed with the highest safety standards and in close coordination with our crews, partners, and port authorities,” the company said.

“The milestone underscores our capability and readiness to support the industry’s transition towards cleaner fuels and a more sustainable future.”

LNG is widely regarded as one of the most mature alternative marine fuels currently available.

However, as regulatory and decarbonisation pressures intensify, LNG-fuelled vessels may increasingly need to transition towards lower-carbon options such as bio-LNG to further reduce emissions.

About 571,000 mt of LNG bunker was sold in Singapore in 2025, up by 23.1% year-on-year, according to data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) this month.