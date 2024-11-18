BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 18-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost a year and a half.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $582.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since May 2023.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1.50/mt to at $486.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $753/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.52/bl to $71.04/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $565.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $510/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $5/mt to $555.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $548/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $71.17/bl as of 5:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.