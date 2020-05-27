Shipping Company Golden Ocean Completes Scrubber Installation Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has completed an additional eight installations since the end of March. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Golden Ocean has completed its scrubber installation programme despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Wednesday.

"The company has agreements to purchase 23 exhaust gas scrubbers to be installed on certain of its Capesize vessels, whereof 15 installations had been completed as of March 31, 2020 and all 23 as of the date of this report," the company said in a statement on its website.

"Some of the installations were delayed due to the impact of COVID-19, but all are completed as of the date of this report."

Earlier this year the company joined a joint venture with Frontline and Trafigura to form new bunker supplier TFG Marine. Golden Ocean holds a 10% stake in TFG, and has now provided it with a $1 million shareholder loan to be repaid over five years with interest of the LIBOR rate plus seven percentage points.