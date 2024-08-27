BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $623.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since August 18.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7.50/mt to $777/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.41/bl to $81.43/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $16.50/mt to $639/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $6/mt to $545.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $14/mt to $623/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $12/mt to $560/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $81.26/bl as of 5:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt fall in bunker prices.