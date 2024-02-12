New Missile Attack on Commercial Ship Reported Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened 40 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at the entrance to the Red Sea at about 0:35 AM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new missile attack on a commercial ship has been reported off the coast of Yemen, according to the British government.

The incident happened 40 nautical miles south of Al Mukha at the entrance to the Red Sea at about 0:35 AM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Master reports his vessel was attacked by two missiles," the agency said.

"The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to next port of call.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.