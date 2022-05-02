World News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Business Development Manager
Monday May 2, 2022
The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading
Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping, logistics, oil or energy, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Project management across a variety of business development initiatives
- Drive and support future business opportunities including development of business cases
- Development of new business models or improve existing models in collaboration with relevant internal stakeholders
- Drive commercial opportunities and insight as part of MOT overall strategy and vision
- Create value through establishing and managing partnerships with entities such as customers, suppliers and other external as well as internal parties
- Provide general BD support to all regional offices in NY/Singapore/Rotterdam when relevant
For more information, click here.