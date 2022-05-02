BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: Maersk Oil Trading

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunker supply arm of container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a business development manager in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in shipping, logistics, oil or energy, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Project management across a variety of business development initiatives

Drive and support future business opportunities including development of business cases

Development of new business models or improve existing models in collaboration with relevant internal stakeholders

Drive commercial opportunities and insight as part of MOT overall strategy and vision

Create value through establishing and managing partnerships with entities such as customers, suppliers and other external as well as internal parties

Provide general BD support to all regional offices in NY/Singapore/Rotterdam when relevant

