Hafnia and Socatra Take Delivery of Dual-Fuel Methanol Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will operate on a long-term charter with TotalEnergies. Image Credit: Hafnia

Tanker shipping company Hafnia and France-based Socatra have taken delivery of the final dual-fuel methanol tanker in their ECOMAR joint venture newbuilding programme.

The vessel, Ecomar Gironde, was built at Guangzhou Shipyard International in China and is a 49,800-dwt chemical IMO II medium-range tanker, Hafnia said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is the fourth and final ship in the ECOMAR series, following Ecomar Gascogne, Ecomar Garonne and Ecomar Guyenne.

The tanker will operate on a long-term time charter to French energy company TotalEnergies.

“This vessel reflects a pragmatic approach to the energy transition – designed to operate efficiently today while being prepared for the fuels of tomorrow,” Ralph Juhl, EVP Head of Technical at Hafnia, said.

Several shipowners have ordered ships with dual-fuel methanol engines. They can run on methanol as well as conventional marine fuels, offering operators greater flexibility as methanol fuel infrastructure develops.