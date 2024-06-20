Maersk Head of Sustainability Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stenson had worked for Maersk since February 2008. Image Credit: Mads Ammentorp Stensen / LinkedIn

The head of sustainability for key clients at container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has stepped down from his role.

Mads Ammentorp Stensen has stepped down as director and head of sustainability for key clients at Maersk as of last month, he said on Wednesday.

Stensen had worked for Maersk since February 2008, starting as an environmental advisor.

"Working alongside skilled and inspiring individuals from Maersk, our customers, and collaboration partners across various industries has been truly rewarding," Stenson said.

"I want to take this opportunity to officially bid farewell and express my heartfelt gratitude for the personal and professional growth I've experienced."

Stensen will remain an advisory board member at the Smart Freight Centre.