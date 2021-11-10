BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Limassol

Wednesday November 10, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education and fluency in written and spoken English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Map the daily bunker supply areas and analyse tanker and dry reports to send out relevant approaches
  • Keep all parties updated throughout the delivery of marine fuel and lubricants to vessels, including traders, suppliers, agents and customers
  • Collect invoices and bunker delivery receipts from suppliers, and update client overdues
  • Send daily indication prices for main ports of focus and market reports reflecting latest updates and freight rates
  • Update IT systems with sales/customer information
  • Focus on streamlining processes in general
  • Handle ad hoc marketing tasks, e.g. sharing newsletters with clients
  • Assist the traders and general manager on ad hoc tasks
  • Attend certain ad hoc events such as conferences and seminars

The deadline for applications is December 1. For more information, click here.

