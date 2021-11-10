BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Limassol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Limassol, Cyprus. Image Credit: Monjasa

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education and fluency in written and spoken English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Map the daily bunker supply areas and analyse tanker and dry reports to send out relevant approaches

Keep all parties updated throughout the delivery of marine fuel and lubricants to vessels, including traders, suppliers, agents and customers

Collect invoices and bunker delivery receipts from suppliers, and update client overdues

Send daily indication prices for main ports of focus and market reports reflecting latest updates and freight rates

Update IT systems with sales/customer information

Focus on streamlining processes in general

Handle ad hoc marketing tasks, e.g. sharing newsletters with clients

Assist the traders and general manager on ad hoc tasks

Attend certain ad hoc events such as conferences and seminars

The deadline for applications is December 1. For more information, click here.