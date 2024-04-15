Singapore-Rotterdam Green Corridor Plans Bio-LNG Bunkering Pilots in 2024-5

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is steadily developing its LNG bunkering industry. File Image / Pixabay

The Singapore-Rotterdam green and digital shipping corridor initiative is planning pilot bio-LNG bunker deliveries over the next two years.

Partners to the initiative plan to carry out the operations in 2024 and 2025, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"The GDSC partners plan to carry out Bio-LNG bunkering pilots over 2024 and 2025," the organisation said in the statement.

"These pilots would be based on mass balancing chain of custody principle that involves physical blending of certified bio-methane with non-certified conventional LNG across shared transport, storage and distribution infrastructure such as pipelines."

The Port of Rotterdam's quarterly bunker demand statistics show just one instance of bio-LNG bunkering over the past three years, in the third quarter of 2021. Another large stem was noted last week -- a Hapag-Lloyd ship taking on 2,200 mt of the alternative fuel from Titan and STX Group -- but this delivery has yet to show up in the statistics.