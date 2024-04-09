Hapag-Lloyd Takes on Bio-LNG for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan Clean Fuels and STX Group recently delivered 2,200 mt of bio-LNG to a Hapag-Lloyd ship at Rotterdam. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd / Titan / STX Group

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has taken on a record delivery of bio-LNG at the Port of Rotterdam, in its first use of the alternative to fossil LNG bunkers.

Titan Clean Fuels and STX Group recently delivered 2,200 mt of bio-LNG to a Hapag-Lloyd ship at Rotterdam, the companies said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"This pioneering deal demonstrates that bunkering large quantities of liquefied Biomethane is possible and scalable," Jan Christensen, senior fuel purchasing director at Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"However, there is still more progress required regarding the necessary infrastructure and the regulatory framework.

"For us, bunkering liquefied Biomethane is another measure in our step-by-step approach to further decarbonise our operations to reach our goal of becoming net-zero by 2045."