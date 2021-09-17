Bunker Firm Sing Fuels Plans Decarbonisation Drive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will help the shipping industry with decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels is planning a move into helping shipping companies with their decarbonisation plans.

The firm is seeking to hire a 'green solutions architect for the shipping industry', according to a job advertisement on its website this week.

"Sing Fuels is embarking on an ambitious and exciting journey of energy transition to fundamentally transform the shipping industry to run entirely to clean energy," the company said in the advertisement.

"As Sing Fuels looks for new innovative solution to reduce the carbon emission of the maritime industry, we are looking for an experienced Solution Architect who can identify the power requirements of different maritime industry and help develop a self-reliant green solution plan."

The successful candidate will need to develop a plan for the company's role in the decarbonisation process and identify potential customers.

The firm is looking for candidates with a degree in electrical or marine engineering, business management or a related field. For more information, click here.