Vane Brothers and Shell Deliver First Biofuel to Cruise Ship in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The duo conducted their first marine biofuel delivery in New York. Image Credit: Vane Brothers / Kayla Rau

Vane Brothers, in collaboration with Shell, has delivered its first marine biofuel blend in New York.

The bunkering operation took place earlier this month at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, where the Royal Caribbean cruise vessel Silver Shadow received the biofuel, Vane Brothers said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The delivery was supported by the tug Fort McHenry and the barge Double Skin 37.

Marine biofuel blends are gaining traction in the shipping industry as a lower-emission alternative to conventional marine fuels. As a drop-in fuel, biofuel can be used in existing vessels without requiring major modifications.

While biofuel availability is more established in major European and Asian ports, supply is gradually expanding for ocean-going vessels in the US as well.