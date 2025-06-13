MMMCZCS Unveils 3,500 TEU Ammonia Vessel Blueprint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Concept aims to enable safe early use of ammonia as a marine fuel, with class approvals already secured. Image Credit: MMMCZCS

The Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping has revealed a concept design for a 3,500 TEU ammonia-fuelled feeder vessel, offering a near-term pathway to low-carbon shipping.

Developed with partners including MAN Energy Solutions, Deltamarin, and Eltronic FuelTech, the design integrates key safety innovations and has received approval in principle from ABS and Lloyd's Register, Maersk Centre said in a report released on Thursday.

The vessel's design is built around a dual-fuel ammonia engine. It features a type A storage tank with a full secondary barrier, two independent reliquefication units and gas-tight fuel preparation rooms.

Critical systems - including the bunker station and tank connection space - are located midship to reduce risk to the crew and simplify pipe routing. The bridge, placed above the engine room, is designed as a gas-tight refuge in case of ammonia release.

Feeder vessels are often seen as ideal testbeds for alternative fuels due to their shorter routes and smaller scale. The design anticipates limited early bunkering options and includes flexible interfaces for handy-sized bunker vessels.

The Centre says the concept provides a scalable model for shipowners and yards looking to adopt ammonia fuel safely.

The project aims to accelerate confidence in ammonia as a viable maritime fuel and guide early deployment strategies.