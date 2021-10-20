Carbon Capture for Ships is 'Two or Three Years Away': Wärtsilä

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä plans to retrofit the Clipper Eos by 2023. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Carbon capture technology for ships may only be two or three years away, according to engineering company Wärtsilä, with plans in place to retrofit a ship with a carbon capture and storage system by 2023.

The firm has agreed to a pilot retrofit installation of the system on board Solvang ASA's ethylene carrier, the 21,000 m3 Clipper Eos, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm will first try out a 1MW test system at its Moss headquarters in Norway, with this test expected to be completed in the autumn of this year, before retrofitting the system by 2023.

"Joining forces with Solvang to build and retrofit a commercially viable CCS technology demonstrates to the industry that we are only two or three years away from bringing to market another vital tool in shipping's decarbonisation toolkit," Sigurd Jenssen, director of Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment, said in the statement.

"We are excited to see how this collaboration with Solvang evolves in the coming months.

"Our land-based test unit is nearing completion, and we will then move to making it a reality on the Clipper Eos, ensuring that both Wärtsilä and Solvang remain at the forefront of maritime sustainability technology advancement."