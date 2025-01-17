Venezuela Detains Chemical Tanker for Alleged Use of False Guyana Flag

Venezuelan authorities recently detained the chemical tanker Four Plus for allegedly attempting to enter its waters under a false Guyana flag.

This incident comes amid ongoing tensions between Venezuela and Guyana over the disputed Essequibo region. The two countries have been at odds over territorial claims for decades, with recent oil exploration activities further escalating the situation.

“The vessel is not registered in Guyana; therefore, it is not authorised to fly the Guyana flag or claim Guyanese nationality,” Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department responded in a post on social media.

The maritime authority stated that “it operates a closed ships’ registry and does not offer a flag of convenience.”

This event also coincides with a broader push within the international maritime community to tackle fraudulent ship registrations.

Recently, the UK and several other countries submitted a proposal to IMO’s Legal Committee (LEG) to prevent unlawful practices associated with fraudulent ship registration and fraudulent registries.