BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies on Monday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have declined overall this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $681/mt on Monday. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $458.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5.50/mt to $960.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.22bl to $86.61/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $671/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $5/mt to $604/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2/mt to $659.50/mt and at Houston they rose by $4.50/mt to $642/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.73/bl at $85.78/bl as of 10:03 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $5.50/mt fall in bunker prices.