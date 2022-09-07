IBIA Offers Ship & Bunker Readers 10% Discount to Houston Convention in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. File Image / Pixabay

Ship & Bunker readers have been offered a 10% discount on registration for the IBIA Annual Convention 2022.

Readers can access the discount by clicking here and entering the code SB10 when prompted.

The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

Speakers at the event include Adrian Tolson of BLUE Insight, Constantinos Capetanakis of Starbulk and new IBIA Chairman Timothy Cosulich of Fratelli Cosulich.

If you would be interested in participating as a speaker or panellist, contact IBIA's global head of marketing and events, Sofia Konstantopoulou, at sofia.konstantopoulou@ibia.net.

If you would be interested in sponsoring the event, contact Ship & Bunker's head of sales and partnerships, Paul Davis, at sales@shipandbunker.com.