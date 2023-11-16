BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Wednesday after a few days of gains. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $672.50/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily decline since November 9. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $522/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4/mt to $898.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures declined by $1.16/bl to $81.05/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $692.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3/mt to $590/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $7.50/mt to $678/mt, and at Houston they sank by $9.50/mt to $574/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.25/bl at $80.80/bl as of 6:50 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall in bunker prices.