BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices were little changed on Wednesday and Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices little changed overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $586/mt on Thursday, having held at the highest level since November 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $487.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2/mt to $761/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.42/bl to $74.23/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $569.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $515/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $0.50/mt to $560.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $2.50/mt to $550/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.23/bl from the previous session's close at $74.46/bl as of 7:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt rise in bunker prices.