Hapag-Lloyd to Bunker LNG in Singapore and Rotterdam wth Shell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is currently the fifth largest carrier by capacity, according to Alphaliner data. File Image. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd says it intends to lift LNG bunkers for its upcoming gas-powered tonnage in both Singapore and Rotterdam, the box carrier has told Ship & Bunker.

The firm already has a supply contract in place with Shell,

In October Hapag-Lloyd was identified as one of the initial customers for Singapore's first ship-to-shp LNG bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina - a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum.

In contrast, CMA CGM (the only other carrier with LNG-powered mega-boxships) has a supply deal in place with Total and is bunkering in Rotterdam - although the supply contract does not explicitly exclude bunkering in Asia.

“ As we are just about to start testing LNG it would be too early to decide on further LNG usage Hapag-Lloyd

While Hapag-Lloyd's order had been the source of speculation for some weeks, it was confirmed last month the firm had ordered six ultra large container vessels with dual-fuel LNG propulsion.

The six 23,500 TEU capacity newbuilds will join the 15,000 TEU Sajir that is currently undergoing retrofit work to convert her to using LNG bunkers.

Sajir is one of 17 "LNG Ready" vessels Hapag-Lloyd inherited as part of its 2017 merger with UASC.

A spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd told Ship & Bunker that the vessel is due to leave the Shanghai yard later this month to commence sea trials, and should be phased into service at the end of Q1.

The six newbuilds, meanwhile, are due to be delivered between April and December of 2023.

With Hapag-Lloyd in September saying the conversion work for Sajir will cost $35 million, the 16 other "LNG Ready" boxships in its fleet means the firm has a more cost-effective route than its peers to up the number of gas-powered vessels it operates.

There are, however, no plans to do so at this stage.

"As we are just about to start testing LNG it would be too early to decide on further LNG usage," the spokesperson said.