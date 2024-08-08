BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Wednesday with a jump in crude futures. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $604.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached the lowest level since June 6 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $507.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $780.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.85/bl to $78.33/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $588/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5.50/mt to $537/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1.50/mt to $582/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $545.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.20/bl from the previous session's close at $78.13/bl as of 7:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt fall in bunker prices.