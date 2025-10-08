VPS Launches New Digital Bunker and Emissions Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new VeriSphere platform brings together a range of VPS services for marine fuels and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel testing firm VPS has launched a new platform for shipping companies to manage their bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

The new VeriSphere platform brings together a range of VPS services for marine fuels and emissions, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The services include the following:

Decision-making in data-driven bunker fuel procurement and management with VPS PortStats

Monitoring main engine and emission equipment performance with VPS Maress

Optimising fuel and lube oil consumption and fleet performance with VPS Emsys and VPS testing and inspection services

Simplifying emissions monitoring, reporting and compliance with Maress MRV

Planning decarbonisation pathways and scenarios for a sustainable future with VPS CORE

"Digital tools should empower the user, not complicate their work," Jan Wilhelmsson, COO for digital and decarbonisation at VPS, said in the statement.

"Too many times we hear our customers say that they are tired of all the different user interfaces they have to master in order to do their daily work.

"VeriSphere solves this problem, by providing an intelligent, connected and easy-to-use platform that givesour customers the freedom to focus on executing their mission."

The VeriSphere platform is now available for all VPS PortStats users, and will be rolled out to all other VPS customers in the fourth quarter of this year.