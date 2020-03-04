FOBAS: Large Bunker Quantity Shortages Encountered With VLSFO Fuels

by FOBAS

With 0.5% sulphur fuel usage becoming mandatory for vessels (with the exception for those equipped with scrubbers) from 1st January 2020, Lloyd’s Register BQS Service have observed a number of large discrepancy incidents and shortages in Bunker Surveys.

The contributory factors to this issue have varied from port to port, however the following has been observed as a possible primary cause for concern that should be carefully monitored.

VLSFO Fuels not stabilizing in barge/vessel sounding pipes – leading to inaccurate/false readings of the measured fuels due to poor flow of the liquid caused by low temperatures (ambient and fuel) causing waxy conditions.

Lloyd’s Register strongly recommends to all clients that a Bunker Quantity Surveyor should be appointed for all bunker appointments where VLSFO Fuels are being loaded. A qualified Bunker Surveyor will be able to assist and identify the following:

Ensure all parties conform to best practices / local legislations and the Lloyd’s Register BQS Code of Practice.

Independently identify any discrepancies during transfer.

Provide “real time” updates should a discrepancy appear.

Advise what the possibilities are for the discrepancies to have transpired.

Further investigate the discrepancy before the barge departure (where local conditions

permit).

Issue a full in-depth report complete with Statement of Facts.

Assist the vessel personnel in issuing a LOP if required.

In addition to the above, a surveyor will also ensure that a full set of representative samples can be taken from the vessel manifold and will dispatch them to the Lloyd’s Register Laboratory. These samples can then undergo analysis to identify Sulphur Content and Wax Condition as part of the full analysis process in our accredited Laboratories.