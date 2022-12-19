'Limited Convergence' Between IMO Member States on GHGs Before 2023 Strategy Revision

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Marine Environment Protection Committee discussed a range of proposals around decarbonisation at the IMO's London headquarters last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

IMO member states remained divided on shipping's decarbonisation pathway at a key meeting last week ahead of the UN body's 2023 deadline to revise its GHG strategy.

The Marine Environment Protection Committee discussed a range of proposals around decarbonisation, but has yet to achieve anything like consensus.

The IMO set its initial strategy on GHG emissions in 2018, targeting a reduction of at least 40% in carbon emissions per transport work from 2008's levels by 2030, and a cut of at least 50% in the shipping industry's total GHG emissions by 2050. That strategy is due to be revised next year.

"There was limited convergence between member states on the vision and levels of GHG reduction ambitions in the strategy," classification society DNV said in a report on the meeting's progress.

"The main divergence in views is on those calling for full decarbonisation by 2050, and those calling for further assessments on feasibility to achieve such an ambition and the potential impacts on states before such a decision can be made.

"There also remains a divergence of views on the necessity of intermediate GHG reduction targets being set for 2030 and 2040."

The revised strategy will now be set at the 80th MEPC meeting in July 2023, after further working-group meetings in March and in the week before MEPC 80.

Discussions on how carbon capture systems can be accounted for within the IMO's regulations have also been pushed back to next year's MEPC meeting, DNV said.

Environmental NGOs reporting on last week's meeting took a more positive tone, talking of 'dwindling opposition' to tougher decarbonisation measures.

A total of 36 member states now backing a net-zero GHG emissions target by 2050 has emerged, the NGOs said in an emailed statement on Friday. Just ten countries are now consistently opposing increasing the level of ambition set in the initial strategy.

"While no decision was reached this week on tackling the damage shipping does to our planet, we have definitely seen important progress in this direction," Delaine McCullough of Ocean Conservancy said in the statement.

"Countries were lining up in support of the 2050 full decarbonisation goal, or at least acknowledging the need to act fast.

"That's the spirit the IMO has been missing for years, and which is necessary to deliver decisive action next year.

"We need to keep the drumbeat going and focus now on steep emission reduction in the next couple of years, as climate science requires us to do."