Hartree Marine Launches Physical Bunker Supply in New York and New Jersey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new operation is launching this month. File Image / Pixabay

Hartree Marine, the bunkering arm of commodities firm Hartree Partners, is set to launch a new physical supply operation at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The operation, launching this month, will offer all bunker grades on a spot and contract basis at all designated berths, terminals and anchorages at the port, Hartree sad in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm has leased storage from the Gordon Terminal Service Company facility in Bayonne, New Jersey, and has engaged with a leading Jones Act Company with oil major-approved decicated bunker barges to carry out its deliveries.

"With over 40 years of supporting the bunkering business in New York harbor, the Gordon Terminal Service Company is an ideal partner," Gregg Schwartz, co-head of fuel oil trading at Hartree, said in the statement.

"The facility is strategically located in the heart of the harbor and our bunker dedicated dock will help minimize loading delays and expedite deliveries.

"Having our own terminal will help ensure the product we deliver is high quality with no risk of contamination from other parties.

"We are very excited to be back in New York harbor, where Sal and I have spent a combined 30 years as physical suppliers."

The contact email address for bunker enquiries is bunkers@hartreemarine.com.