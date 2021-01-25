Norsepower Sees Fuel Savings as High as 25% for Rotor Sail Installed on Sea-Cargo Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sea-Cargo ordered its new tiltable rotor sails in June 2020. Image Credit: Norsepower

Shipping company Sea-Cargo has had two tiltable rotor sails installed on one of its ships, with estimated fuel savings of as much as 25%.

Wind propulsion system provider Norsepower has completed the installation of the two 35m sails on board the SC Connector, the company said in a statement on its website last week. Sea-Cargo ordered the systems in June 2020.

"In good wind conditions, the sailing vessel will maintain regular service speed by sail alone," Norsepower said.

The company expects overall fuel savings -- and thus carbon emission savings -- of up to 25%.

"The sails are far more efficient than conventional sails of same size, and the tilting function is essential to our voyage routes," Ole Sævild, managing director of Sea-Cargo, said in the statement.

"Given the estimated emissions savings, we will use our experience of this full scale project, and proceed to develop it further for other vessels in our fleet."