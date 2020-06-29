Norsepower to Supply Rotor Sails to Ro-Ro Cargo Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The use of wind power in marine propulsion may be making a comeback. File Image / Pixabay

Wind propulsion system provider Norsepower has signed an agreement to provide two of its rotor sails to a ro-ro cargo vessel for shipping company Sea-Cargo, the company said Monday.

The sails will be fitted to the cargo vessel SC Connector, which operates in the North Sea, the company said in a statement on its website.

The agreement will see the installation of the first tiltable rotor sail, Norsepower said, and is scheduled to happen in the fourth quarter of this year.

The sails will be able to reduce the ship's fuel consumption by up to 25%, the company said, also cutting its greenhouse gas emissions.

"The ability to harness wind to generate energy, reduce fuel consumption and emissions is a natural next step for the maritime transport industry," Ole Sævild, managing director of Sea-Cargo, said in the statement.

"The goal of this project has been to design more environmentally friendly vessels by combining several existing technologies.

"In good wind conditions, the sailing hybrid vessel will maintain regular service speed by sail alone."