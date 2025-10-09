BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Day in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday October 9, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $513.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since October 1 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $451/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.80/bl to $66.25/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $481/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $442.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2/mt to $481.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $0.50/mt to $461/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $66.28/bl as of 6:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com