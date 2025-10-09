BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Day in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined for the first time this week on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $513.50/mt on Wednesday, having reached its highest level since October 1 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $451/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.80/bl to $66.25/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $481/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $442.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $2/mt to $481.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $0.50/mt to $461/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $66.28/bl as of 6:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.