BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability Certification Controller

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 15, 2024

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability certification controller in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with a financial background and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week. The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Report transactions covered by ISCC certifications to an external database (UDB)
  • Contribute to the implementation of integration with UDB
  • Check the connection between internal systems and UDB
  • Provide internal advice and handle ad hoc tasks within sustainability certifications
  • Internal teaching and data controlling

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

