BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability Certification Controller

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability certification controller in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates with a financial background and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week. The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Report transactions covered by ISCC certifications to an external database (UDB)

Contribute to the implementation of integration with UDB

Check the connection between internal systems and UDB

Provide internal advice and handle ad hoc tasks within sustainability certifications

Internal teaching and data controlling

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.