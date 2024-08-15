World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability Certification Controller
Thursday August 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a financial background and fluent English. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability certification controller in Denmark.
The company is looking for candidates with a financial background and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week. The role is based in the firm's Aalborg office.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Report transactions covered by ISCC certifications to an external database (UDB)
- Contribute to the implementation of integration with UDB
- Check the connection between internal systems and UDB
- Provide internal advice and handle ad hoc tasks within sustainability certifications
- Internal teaching and data controlling
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.