Island Oil Expands Israel Bunkering Ops

Israel. File Image / Pixabay

Cyprus-based bunkering company Island Oil has added two additional physical supply stations to its operations in Israel.

The locations are Ashkelon Anchorage and Ashdod OPL.

Delivery is via the 6352 DWT MT Olvia.

The 2011-built, double hulled/bottom tanker features include heating coils and flow meters

She has a 5,000 mts tank capacity for IFO (500 cbm/h pumping rate) and 750 mts for MGO (200 cbm/h pumping rate).

Island Oil launched its physical supply operation in Israel in 2015, expanding operations at Haifa in 2017.