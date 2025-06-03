Kongsberg Maritime Launches Real-Time Emissions Monitoring System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system tracks various pollutants from the ship’s exhaust emissions. Image Credit: Kongsberg

Marine technology firm Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a new continuous emissions monitoring system (CEMS) designed to help shipowners comply with tightening global emissions rules while improving fuel efficiency.

Unlike conventional methods that estimate emissions based on fuel consumption, Kongsberg's CEMS uses advanced sensor technology to provide real-time measurements directly from exhaust gases, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The system tracks a range of pollutants, including CO2, methane, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.

"Ship owners need to comply with upcoming regulations that are tightening, year by year," Randi Østern, Senior Project Manager at Kongsberg Maritime, said.

"The key to future-proofing vessels is emissions monitoring, and Kongsberg CEMS delivers the reliable data from sensor to cloud that our clients demand."

Designed for easy retrofit or newbuild installation, the modular CEMS system supports remote diagnostics and complies with stringent cybersecurity standards.

Beyond compliance, it helps identify fuel-saving opportunities and maintenance needs, reducing both emissions and operating costs.