Wind Propulsion Installations to Triple in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind propulsion is gaining in prominence as a means of cutting the shipping industry's fuel bills and emissions. Image Credit: MOL

Installations of wind propulsion systems on large commercial ships are set to triple this year as the shipping industry bears down on its fuel consumption and GHG emissions.

There were eight wind propulsion installations on large commercial ships in 2022, and this figure is scheduled to jump to 24 this year, industry body the International Windship Association said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

A total of 23 large commercial ships currently have the systems installed, meaning the global wind-assisted fleet is set to double with this year's installations.

The technology is gaining prominence in the shipping industry as a means of cutting fuel bills and complying with new GHG emission regulations. A wide range of bunker-saving technologies are now being pitched to the shipping industry while zero-carbon fuels remain some way off becoming a widespread option.

"While wind is currently not yet integrated in shipping regulations, the change of mindset is already happening: from a fuel to energy centric approach," Gavin Allwright, secretary general of the IWSA, said in the statement.

"Recent policy developments at IMO and the EU on shipping have helped light the fuse on shipping decarbonisation, and have encouraged shipowners to search for technology that can deliver right now.

"Wind can deliver zero-emissions energy directly to the point of use, without the need for infrastructure, and is abundantly available, globally, now."