BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have declined sharply over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $603/mt on Friday, paring its weekly drop to $29.50/mt. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $12.50/mt to $465/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $10/mt to $880.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.73/bl to $72.97/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $563/mt, at Rotterdam they rallied by $0.50/mt to $535.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $16.50/mt to $570/mt and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $575.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $2.02/bl at $70.95/bl as of 9:48 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $15.21/mt fall in bunker prices.