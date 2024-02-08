World News
Monjasa Adds Former Maersk Executive to Board of Directors
Brenøe previously worked for Maersk for more than 30 years in a variety of roles. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has added a former AP Moller-Maersk executive to its board of directors.
Lars-Erik Brenøe has joined the board of Monjasa Holding, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.
Brenøe previously worked for Maersk for more than 30 years in a variety of roles, including personal assistant to the former CEO and chairman.
"We are fortunate to welcome Lars-Erik Brenøe to the Monjasa Board of Directors and the marine fuels industry," Flemming Ipsen, chairman of the Monjasa board, said in the statement.
"Lars-Erik brings with him a comprehensive network and wealth of experience from international business and the broader shipping community, as well as solid experience navigating transformation of owner-led organisations.
"Combined with his elaborate stakeholder understanding and critical thinking, Lars-Erik will be a valuable contributor to Monjasa's further development in the years to come."
The Monjasa board is now as follows:
- Flemming Ipsen (chair)
- Peder Gellert Pedersen
- Lotte Grønborg Lundberg
- Lars-Erik Brenøe
- Anders Østergaard