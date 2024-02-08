Monjasa Adds Former Maersk Executive to Board of Directors

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 8, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has added a former AP Moller-Maersk executive to its board of directors.

Lars-Erik Brenøe has joined the board of Monjasa Holding, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Brenøe previously worked for Maersk for more than 30 years in a variety of roles, including personal assistant to the former CEO and chairman.

"We are fortunate to welcome Lars-Erik Brenøe to the Monjasa Board of Directors and the marine fuels industry," Flemming Ipsen, chairman of the Monjasa board, said in the statement.

"Lars-Erik brings with him a comprehensive network and wealth of experience from international  business and the broader shipping community, as well as solid experience navigating transformation of  owner-led organisations.

"Combined with his elaborate stakeholder understanding and critical thinking, Lars-Erik will be a valuable contributor to Monjasa's further development in the years to come."

The Monjasa board is now as follows:

  • Flemming Ipsen (chair)
  • Peder Gellert Pedersen
  • Lotte Grønborg Lundberg
  • Lars-Erik Brenøe
  • Anders Østergaard

