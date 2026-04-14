World News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Risk Management Specialist in Canary Islands
Tuesday April 14, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with a strong knowledge of financial instruments and financial risk management. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a risk management specialist in Las Palmas.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong knowledge of financial instruments and financial risk management, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage the differentials exposure generated of sales contracts.
- Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations…)
- Promote and quote term contracts.
- Perform market analysis for the team to support the business strategy.
- Have a good understand of the structured products Peninsula offers.
- Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regard to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc.
- Put in place and help improve current procedures.
- Buy side supply contracts creation.
- Sales contract Cancelations & amendments helpdesk
- Account statement performance
- Mismatch contract payment Management
- Develop partnership with Supply Desks & IDS to take advantage of competitors favourable prices
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