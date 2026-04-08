Bunker One Adds Physical Supply Operations in Tallinn and Finland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One's physical supply footprint in the Baltic now stretches from Skaw to Finland. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has added physical supply operations in Tallinn and Finland.

Bunker One's physical supply footprint in the Baltic now stretches from Skaw to Finland, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"The expansion secures direct operational presence in the northern Baltic and enables Bunker One to deliver physical supply with shorter lead times and consistent execution across Estonia, Finland, and surrounding ports," the company said.

"With assets positioned from Skaw through Rostock and Malmö to Tallinn and Finland, Bunker One now maintains structured physical coverage across the full Baltic trading corridor."

The Tallinn operation is fully integrated into the company's existing European supply framework, it said.