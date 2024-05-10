BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices paused this week's declines on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in three consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $642.50/mt on Thursday, having dropped to the lowest level since January 23 the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $536/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3/mt to $824.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.30/bl to $83.88/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $9/mt to $630/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $2.50/mt to $569/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $11/mt to $632/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $1/mt to $590.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $84.45/bl as of 6:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.