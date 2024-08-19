Accelleron to Acquire Voyage Optimisation Firm True North Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TNM currently provides its weather routing guidance and voyage optimisation services to about 800 ships. Image Credit: Accelleron

Maritime technology firm Accelleron is set to acquire Canadian digital weather routing and voyage optimisation company True North Marine.

Accelleron will take over TNM in its entirety and retain all employees, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the next few weeks.

TNM currently provides its weather routing guidance and voyage optimisation services to about 800 ships. The firm has 50 employees and regional representation in the UK, India, China and Greece.

""Digitalization is becoming an increasingly important driver of decarbonization in the marine industry by making it easier to track and report on fuel consumption and emissions," Daniel Bischofberger, CEO of Accelleron, said in the statement.

"In line with our strategy, we are expanding our digital solutions, and extending our capabilities and footprint through the acquisition of True North Marine in Canada.

"This acquisition will strengthen our position in the maritime digital space and support marine decarbonization."